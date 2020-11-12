Thursday, November 12, 2020

Greville bows out after extremely successful reign as camogie manager

Greville took over as Westmeath manager five years ago

Westmeath Topic Staff
Johnny Greville, celebrating after the Westmeath camogie team had defeated Dublin to win the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie title in Croke Park in 2017. Greville stepped down as Westmeath Camogie manager last Sunday after a glorious reign.

By Paul O’Donovan

Johnny Greville stepped down as Westmeath camogie manager after last Sunday’s defeat to Waterford in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

The defeat saw Westmeath exit the All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship, having competed at the top level for the very first time this year.

The fact that Westmeath were competing at the very top level was down to the great achievements of the very talented players, but also down to the hard work, vision, dedication and excellent coaching of Johnny Greville.

read_more

Previous articleBeth Carton excels for Waterford as Westmeath bow out of All-Ireland Camogie Championship
Next articleDublin outclass battling Westmeath to advance to Leinster semi-final
- Advertisment -

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2020