Greville bows out after extremely successful reign as camogie manager

By Paul O’Donovan

Johnny Greville stepped down as Westmeath camogie manager after last Sunday’s defeat to Waterford in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

The defeat saw Westmeath exit the All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship, having competed at the top level for the very first time this year.

The fact that Westmeath were competing at the very top level was down to the great achievements of the very talented players, but also down to the hard work, vision, dedication and excellent coaching of Johnny Greville.