Gritty victory worth a lot to The Downs

The stadium was empty, but The Downs made the most noise at TEG Cusack Park last Sunday where their senior footballers edged out defending champions Garrycastle to reach the semi-final for the second year running.

It was a victory fashioned out out the old traditional values of grit and determination and Manager John O’Mahoney was thrilled that The Downs stood up and were counted when the pressure came on.

“That’s what we have been preaching to them. At the end of the day, when that crunch time comes, and it comes in the second half of every game: after 27 minutes of the second half, Garrycastle drew level. You have a better chance of actually closing it out if you stay calm, and our lads did, and we got the point. That was the difference on the day,” he observed.