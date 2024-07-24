Thursday, July 25, 2024
Hanlon’s late goal steers Tyrrellspass to victory over Caulry

By Topic.ie
Cathal Dunne of Tyrrellspass on a solo run towards goal gets away from Tadgh Baker of Caulry.

By Paul O’Donovan
David O’Hanlon, who only joined Tyrrellspass earlier this year, punched home an opportunist goal late on to swing this game in Tyrrellspass’ favour as they claimed victory over Caulry in this opening round game of the senior football championship played in TEG Cusack Park on Saturday evening last.

With 54 minutes elapsed on the clock, Caurly led this game by two points and looked on course to get something from the game. But a very strong finish by Tyrrellspass, in which they scored 1-4 in the closing ten minutes, saw them emerge four-point winners from this game.

