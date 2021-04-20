Hard decisions to be made about litter louts

Rubbish left behind in a local park recently.

By Claire Corrigan

Elected members of Westmeath County Council, fully aware of how much it is costing annually  to deal with littering abuse and  attendant problems, and intent on gaining a firm grip on the problem, are pushing for bigger fines and “naming and shaming” of those who are found littering.

Westmeath County Council is also moving away from weed killers which contain the systemic herbicide Glyphosate (found in Round Up) – which has come under adverse  worldwide scrutiny for its harmful side effects. This was revealed when members were asked to consider the Draft Litter Management Plan 2020-2022 at the April Mullingar-Kinnegad Municipal district meeting last week

