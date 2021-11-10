Have the best of all worlds with this central four bedroom home in Mullingar

4, Longford Road, Mullingar, N91 W9P9

Semi-detached, 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Asking Price – €250,000

Situated in a much sough after location, you’ll have the best of all worlds in this three/four-bedroom semi-detached house, as it’s walking distance to Mullingar town, Mullingar Regional Hospital, most local primary and secondary schools as well as shops, hotels, and the bus/train station. The property is just a few minutes drive from the N4 / N52 and is around 3km to the lovely Lough Ennell. The property would make an ideal family home, with the location suiting everyone!

This large three / four bedroom semi-detached is ready for immediate occupation for the discerning purchaser but also has scope for modernisation, to add your own touch. The ground floor accommodation briefly consists of an entrance hall with carpet floor leading to the living room with carpet floor and inset electric fireplace with marble surround. A second reception room has laminate timber flooring and an open fireplace – this would be ideal as a ground floor bedroom, or your very own work from home office. The kitchen is fully fitted with ample storage, laminate timber floor and an open plan with dining area. Off the kitchen is a large utility room with extra storage space as well as a guest WC.

A separate side door entrance leads to a very spacious back garden, with potential for planting flowers and vegetables or building an extension. A useful tarmac walkway with railing on both sides, divides the garden in half and also acts as an exercise path for elderly members of the family who may need assistance as they take their daily exercise. The property also has an attached garage.

The first floor consists of a spacious carpeted landing giving access to the attic, via stira stairs, three bedrooms all with carpet flooring and storage. The main family bathroom is a three-piece suite of shower cubicle, WC and wash hand basin. Included in the sale are carpet, curtains, blinds, light fittings and fixtures.

The property has many important features, not least with the prime location but additional features to consider are the bright and spacious rooms, the tarmac drive and ample parking space, the attached garage, PVC double glazed windows, a large west facing garden, oil fired central heating and it is also on the phone watch security programme.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate what this home has to offer. Call Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 934 0000, to book your viewing time.

