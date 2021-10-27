Live like royalty at Ballindoolin House

Ballindoolin House, Carbury, Co. Kildare

7 Bedrooms, 7 Bathrooms

Asking Price – €9,250,000

This beautiful Ballindoolin House in Carbury, Co. Kildare

This elegant late Georgian historic Irish country house with beautiful gardens, courtyards and lush lands on c.252ha (625acres) was built in 1822 with local limestone. The main house and pleasure grounds are fully restored and future proofed. The delightful two acre walled garden has lovingly been brought back to its former glory. The splendid stone coach yard, stable yard and farmyard are just some of the features that leaves the property oozing with potential for future development.

To the rear of the main house, there are two very large yards, including stables, two coach houses with huge potential for staff accommodation, a tack room, hay barn and further outbuildings. In addition, there is a gate lodge (which has a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom), a museum, a restaurant and a shop as well as a castle and dove cote within the grounds of the estate.

There is also an out farm with a derelict farmhouse, further barns and buildings. The farmlands are well fenced, with water, and have good drainage. This is high quality, old permanent pasture. The lands are made of tillage, with one of the largest tillage fields in Kildare at c.69ha(172acres), grassland and woodland.

Ballindoolin is under a ten minute drive to the M4 motorway with Dublin airport being under an hour’s drive away and Dublin city just 55km away.

