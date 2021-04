Cllr. Frankie Keena raised the issue of housing grants at the monthly meeting of Westmeath County Council on Monday, 29 March.

“Are visitations taking place to people’s houses to survey houses for housing grants?” he wondered.

The allocation for housing grants is €1.4m which has only been recently received, and housing projects, deemed as essential work, are proceeding, Mark Keaveney, Director of Services, confirmed.