How coronavirus impacted one Killucan man living in China

Leo Corrigan is originally from Killucan and over a decade ago, he was a journalist with Westmeath Topic. These days, life is a little different for Leo, as he has been living in China for the past 11 years. He lives in Nanjing, China with his wife Grace and daughter Aoife.

Leo teaches English at a school in Nanjing, a city just over 500kms from the city of Wuhan where the coronavirus is believed to have originated. During the past week, he put his thoughts together on life in China over the past few months, and how the coronavirus has affected him. And he offers his views on something that has overturned the world and its economy.