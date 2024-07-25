Friday, July 26, 2024
SUBSCRIBE
LOG IN

How Páidí Ó Sé came to be Westmeath manager

By Topic.ie
Des Maguire who was Vice-Chairman of the Westmeath Football Board was instrumental in Páidí Ó Sé coming to manage Westmeath.

By Paul O’Donovan
Everyone knows that Kerry GAA legend Páidí Ó Sé was the manager of Westmeath when they won their first and only Leinster senior football title, twenty years ago, in 2004. However not everyone knows how a legend of the GAA decided to become manager of a County that had never won their own Provincial title, let alone an All-Ireland senior title. Well, much of the credit for Páidí coming to Westmeath is down to Mullingar Shamrocks club man Des Maguire, who was Vice-Chairman of the Football Board back in 2003.

Westmeath had enjoyed great success under manager Luke Dempsey in the years leading up to 2003, winning the All-Ireland Under 21 title in 1999 and the Leinster Under 21 title in 2000, but Luke and Westmeath had decided to part ways. It left Westmeath searching for a new football manager.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

TOP STORIES

MORE STORIES

© Topic Newspapers MMXXIV