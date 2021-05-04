Hurlers face formidable Galway side on return to action

“These are the games we want to be playing. We want to be taking on the best teams in the country,” said Westmeath hurling manager Shane O’Brien as he looked forward to this Saturday’s opening Allianz Hurling League Division 1A game against Galway in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar (2pm).

The Westmeath hurlers, just like all the other teams in the country, have waited a long time to get back in action after the Coronavirus lockdown, but they are returning to action with a baptism of fire.

Shane O’Brien’s charges will face the 2017 All-Ireland hurling champions Galway this Saturday, before taking on last year’s All-Ireland beaten finalists Waterford on Sunday, 16 May, before facing a trip to play Cork the week after. Westmeath will then be at home to the All-Ireland champions from two years ago Tipperary, before completing their Division 1A campaign by playing the reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick. The games simply don’t come any tougher than that.