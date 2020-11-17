“I hope to get home for Christmas,” says Niall Horan

It’s been a fantastic start to the month for big-hearted Niall Horan who played a live streamed gig from the stunning Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday night to raise money for his touring crew, who have been out of work since the outbreak of the pandemic as well as the #WeNeedCrew initiative.

The multi-camera event featured the Mullingar man and his full band, with the performance live-streamed to fans around the world and time-zoned to specific regions.

125,000 tickets were sold in 151 countries across the globe with an estimated 400,000 watching the show- six Wembley Stadiums in one.