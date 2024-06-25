Wednesday, June 26, 2024
SUBSCRIBE
LOG IN

“I loved every minute of playing for Westmeath” – James Dolan

By Topic.ie

By Paul O’Donovan
“I loved playing for Westmeath, I loved pulling on that maroon jersey and going out on the pitch and matching myself against the top players in the country. I am going to miss it, but I knew the time was right to retire from the inter-county scene,” said James Dolan as he reflected on his decision to retire from playing with his beloved Westmeath.

Dolan, who is 34, announced his retirement in the Westmeath dressing room after defeat against Derry in Newry, Co Down, in the All-Ireland series of matches on Saturday week last. Westmeath had just lost a game they could have won, by four points.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Wasteful Westmeath pay the price against Galway
Next article
‘Art was deep within her soul’ – Much beloved Mullingar artist Anna Marie Leavy passes away

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers MMXXIV