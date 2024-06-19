‘I’m handing shame back to you’ – Rape victim waives anonymity so rapist can be named

By Sonya McLean

A Mullingar woman who was raped following a night out has said that she wants to be a “support and advocate for other victims of sexual violence” as she is aware that not every victim gets to see their attacker convicted. Bláthnaid Raleigh waived her anonymity to allow Jonathan (aka Johnny) Moran, 26, to be named in reporting of the case. Moran of Tower View, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, was convicted by a Central Criminal Court jury of section four rape of Ms Raleigh in a garden shed in Galway on 21 July 2019.

Fiona Murphy SC, defending, said that her client had “difficulty facing up to the case” but now accepts the verdicts of the jury and is remorseful.The court heard he has no previous convictions and comes from a good, hard-working family.She had been attending the Arts Festival in Galway with a friend when they happened to bump into Moran and other people from their hometown.