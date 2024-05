By Paul O’Donovan

Westmeath produced a sterling second half performance to overcome Limerick by seven points in this All-Ireland Under 20 B Football semi-final played at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday afternoon last, 11 May.

Limerick battled all the way until Jack Duncan punched home a goal in the 47th minute, giving Westmeath a seven-point cushion, one they held until the final whistle.