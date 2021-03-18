Increase in Westmeath Movathon Lake County Challenge expected this week

Two weeks into the Westmeath Movathon Lake County Challenge there has been a good participation to date, but it is expected that there will be an increase in participation and in fundraising in the coming weeks.

The past couple of weeks the weather did not show any favours to those who were walking, running or cycling but there was still a steady stream of people participating and making important donations that will help to finance Westmeath GAA.

Those who have already donated to the fundraiser and those who will do so in the coming weeks will be helping the preparation of the Westmeath hurling, camogie, ladies Gaelic football and men’s Gaelic football teams, as well as part funding the upgrading of TEG Cusack Park.