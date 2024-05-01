Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Inspiring Westmeath prove too strong and ransack Garden County

By Topic.ie

An inspired Westmeath proved far too strong for a disappointing Wicklow side in this Leinster LGFA IFC clash at An Tóchar GAA Club in Roundwood on Sunday afternoon, 28 April. Hungry to improve on their opening round draw with Offaly, Frank Browne’s team hit the ruthless button from the early stages of this one-sided affair, racing into a 2-6 to 0-3 lead at the break and never looking back from there on.

The Garden County were no doubt hoping for an improved display than that of their opener, a defeat to Wexford in Enniscorthy, but they found the visitors too powerful in most areas of the field and could do little to stop the direct running and superb movement of the Westmeath forwards.

