Irish National Invincible Michael Fagan commemorated in Collinstown

On Sunday, 30th May, the annual Michael Fagan commemoration was held in the village of Collinstown, County Westmeath, to honour the executed member of the Irish National Invincibles.

Fagan who was a native of Kilpatrick, Collinstown, was executed in Kilmainham Gaol on 28th May 1883 for his alleged part in the killing of the British Chief Secretary, Edward Cavendish and the Under Secretary, Thomas Henry Burke, on 6th May 1882.

Both men were stabbed to death, while out walking in the Phoenix Park by members of the militant Fenian group, The Irish National Invincibles. Michael Fagan was among five Invincibles who were convicted of the killings, solely on the evidence of an informant.

All five convicted men were later executed and buried in Kilmainham Gaol. One is also alleged to have been decapitated by the executioner.