‘It should be kept in Ireland’: Grouse Lodge owner launches campaign for Rory Gallagher’s guitar

The owner of Grouse Lodge in Rosemount, Paddy Dunning, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to keep Rory Gallagher’s iconic guitar in Ireland.

The £1m 1961 Stratocaster will be auctioned by the Gallagher family in London on 17 October. Originally bought for £100, a legendary career and a bit of inflation has increased the guitar’s value. Gallagher bought the guitar from Crowley’s Music Store in Cork in 1963 and according to Irish rock folklore, it may have been the first Stratocaster to reach Ireland. Paddy Dunning has seen plenty of Rory Gallagher fans fawn over the singer’s memorabilia as the owner of the Irish Rock ’n’ Roll museum in Dublin.

“It was amazing to witness the number of people from all over the world that really were inspired by his music,” Paddy told Topic.

The Grouse Lodge owner opened the museum with his collection of memorabilia foraged over a 40-year career in the music industry. Paddy said the Gallaghers have shared collector’s items with the museum and gave them his blessing in selling the Strat.

“The family have decided to sell it. That’s their right, totally and utterly. They have been extremely dedicated to sharing the legacy,” he said.

“I think it should be kept in Ireland. We’ve just opened up a GoFundMe. We’d like people to contribute to that GoFundMe so that the Rock ‘n’ Roll museum will try to match the funding and buy it.”

Paddy is asking fans and Gallagher-inspired Irish rock stars to donate to the campaign. He said they have “some serious patrons to help shore up the balance that’s needed at the auction”.

“There was a mega tech billionaire in the Irish Rock ‘n’ Roll museum recently who was an avid fan. We’re going to have a chat with him to see would he help purchase it and leave it on show in the Rock ‘n’ Roll museum for everyone.”

Paddy couldn’t reveal who this potential patron was but said he is a “massive fan of Rory Gallagher”. If the tech billionaire comes through, Paddy has some exciting plans for the guitar. Worthy guitarists would be allowed to play it to keep its spirit alive and Paddy said he would share it with other museums and events celebrating Gallagher.

“We would bring it down to Grouse lodge, we’d bring it down to Cork, we’d bring it up to Belfast. We’d bring it all over,” he said.