It’s about survival, not entitlement, says Mullingar publican

Liam Gilleran, chairman of the Westmeath branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), has spoken out openly about his annoyance that the average salary for a TD will rise to over €100,000 this year as new pay rises come into effect, while so many business people are trying to survive, and without any clear roadmap from government about the disastrous situation at present.

“It doesn’t surprise me. The rest of the country is struggling and here we have our Oireachtas members looking after themselves. I always find it comical when they say it’s due to the legislation-they are the ones who regulate the legislation, so surely they can put it on hold or reverse that decision by a vote.” he stated when he spoke to Topic on Tuesday morning.

Government workers will receive a 1% pay rise along with other workers in the public sector, pushing the TD’s salary from around €98,000 to over €100,000.

The wages of senators will also rise to beyond €70,000, and senior officials will retain their generous expenses packages.