‘It’s been a good year to look inwards”- Fí back with new single

By Claire Corrigan

“The track is about the ending of a relationship, the redirection to something better’, Mullingar singer/songwriter Fí, explains.

The Mullingar based electro-pop artist, was discussing “Over You,” having released her single on 12 February (produced by Matt Weir when she spoke to Topic this week.

Topic last spoke to Fí when she released her last single ‘All I Have’ in March (2020), and is in a reflective mood when we catch up with her this week to talk about her latest single and talks openly about her lockdown experience and the inspiration behind her latest single.

“I know a lot of people who perform full-time but I do work full-time. That has been a blessing.” notes the artist, who works with IBM after completing her Masters in Business. “I like having something consistent. For others, music is their full-time job so it hasn’t impacted me that way. I’m at the point where I have these singles are on my laptop sitting there and I’m going to start releasing them.”