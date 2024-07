By Paul O’Donovan

A goal in each half by Jack Torpey helped Coralstown-Kinnegad to overcome Tyrrellspass by seven points in this Westmeath Senior Football Championship Round 2 game played in TEG Cusack Park, last Friday evening.

After a very poor first half this game livened up in the second half but then Torpey’s second goal in the 38th minute gave Coralstown-Kinnegad the breathing space they needed.