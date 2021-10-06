Jail sentences imposed on Nigerian women for human trafficking

Two Nigerian women, living in Mullingar, who had been found guilty of human trafficking offences following a six weeks trial at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court which ended in mid-June, received prison sentences of more than five years at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday of last week. They were the first people in Ireland to be convicted of such offences.

Alicia Edosa (45) of The Harbour, Market Point, Mullingar and Edith Enoghaghase (31) of Meeting House Lane, Mullingar, were both found guilty on two counts of trafficking women around Ireland on dates between September 2016 and June, 2018, following a jury trial at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court which lasted for six weeks.

Both were also convicted on a single charge of organising prostitution, as well as on money laundering offences.