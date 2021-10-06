Thursday, October 7, 2021
Subscribe
Sign in

Jail sentences imposed on Nigerian women for human trafficking

By Admin
Supt Dermot Drea speaking to journalists outside Mullingar Courthouse in June, after the trial at which the defendants were found guilty of human trafficking offences. In the photo (from left) are Det. Garda Niall Stack, Sgt. David Donnelly and Det. Garda Vincent Reynolds.

Two Nigerian women, living in Mullingar, who had been found guilty of human trafficking offences following a six weeks trial at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court  which ended in mid-June, received prison sentences of more than five years at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday of last week. They were the first people in Ireland to be convicted of such offences.

Alicia Edosa (45) of The Harbour, Market Point, Mullingar and Edith Enoghaghase (31) of Meeting House Lane, Mullingar,  were both found guilty on two counts of trafficking women around Ireland on dates between September 2016 and June, 2018, following a jury trial at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court  which lasted for six weeks.

Both were also convicted on a single charge of organising prostitution, as well as on money laundering offences.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleHaving a laugh: Mullingar man praises local comedy acts
Next articleMullingar Community Police available to help the people of Mullingar

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021