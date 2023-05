Last week was anything but quiet for the people of Kilbeggan with the arrival of a 150-person film crew in the town centre.

Filming took place over a number of days at the Kilbeggan Whiskey distillery for season two of the hit BBC series The Tourist, with Co. Down’s own Jamie Dornan making an appearance, much to the surprise of locals.

The distillery will be featured as a location in the new series, with Kilbeggan branding unlikely to be seen by viewers.