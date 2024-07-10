Saturday, July 13, 2024
SUBSCRIBE
LOG IN

Jason Keelan: Double delight on the cards for Castletown-Geoghegan?

By Topic.ie
Micheál Daly of Lough Lene Gaels looks ahead for options as Jack Gallagher of Castletown Geoghegan moves in to challenge during last Saturday’s League Final. How will these teams fair in the Championship which begins this weekend?

Lough Lene Gaels were within a puck of a ball of winning the Westmeath Senior Hurling Championship for the first time since 2002. Instead, Killian Doyle rifled home a goal at the death to bring Raharney onto 15 titles, level with the historical Brownstown side (last won in 1993), one ahead of the ever-growing Castletown-Geoghegan, and two adrift of the kingpins of Clonkill.

Before 2023, it was 2014 when a team outside those three – Raharney, Castletown and Clonkill – were in a final. In fact, every year in that period it was two of those three in the decider. And you must go back to 2005 when Castlepollard beat Lough Lene Gaels to find a time when one of those three did not have their name etched on the cup.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Blundell’s late, late goal snatches incredible win  for St Loman’s ladies
Next article
Westmeath rocked by two road fatalities in one week

TOP STORIES

© Topic Newspapers MMXXIV