Jason Keelan: Double delight on the cards for Castletown-Geoghegan?

Lough Lene Gaels were within a puck of a ball of winning the Westmeath Senior Hurling Championship for the first time since 2002. Instead, Killian Doyle rifled home a goal at the death to bring Raharney onto 15 titles, level with the historical Brownstown side (last won in 1993), one ahead of the ever-growing Castletown-Geoghegan, and two adrift of the kingpins of Clonkill.

Before 2023, it was 2014 when a team outside those three – Raharney, Castletown and Clonkill – were in a final. In fact, every year in that period it was two of those three in the decider. And you must go back to 2005 when Castlepollard beat Lough Lene Gaels to find a time when one of those three did not have their name etched on the cup.