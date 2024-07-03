Thursday, July 4, 2024
SUBSCRIBE
LOG IN

Jason Keelan: From Fermanagh to Fiji and beyond – the voice of our nation

By Topic.ie

Whether telling stories mid-game about buying The Kerryman newspapers in New York, the McCarthy to McCarthy ‘no relation’ quip, or Dublin scoring ‘one from the hand, one from the land,’ he was a man who captured the hearts, minds, and imaginations of so many people for a length of time that will, in all likelihood, never be matched.

It began with a bit of competitive commentary work where he and fellow students gave snippets of their potential ‘behind the mic’ before going on to call the 1949 Railway Cup final, as Gaeilge.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
John Donoghue wins European Junior Boxing title
Next article
Dowdall’s hat-trick helps lively Westmeath to overcome Clare

TOP STORIES

© Topic Newspapers MMXXIV