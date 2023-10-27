Jason Keelan: I won’t buy that yacht just yet

Last June, a number of local scribes stuck our necks out and committed to paper our predictions for the upcoming hurling and football championships in Westmeath.

Some played it relatively safe, while others went a bit left-field with a few of the guesses in the hope of seeing a spark from a less-fancied outfit in either code.

From my own perspective, there were some right – and some very very wrong! And I am happy about that! So needless to say I won’t be buying that yacht I was considering purchasing if all my predictions came up trumps!