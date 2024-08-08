Jason Keelan: Let he who is without sin and all that

Many moons ago during times of emigration from Ireland, a large chunk of people from Westmeath, Offaly, and Longford headed to the lands of Argentina. The lure of advancing practices in key areas like beef production were too much and history tells us the likely area in which it all began was around Ballymore and Streamstown. From there, the numbers continued to head to life on the estancias in the land of La Albiceleste.

One Irish surname which left one of the biggest imprints for generations (and continues to do so today) was that of Bulfin. William Bulfin, Éamon Bulfin and so on. Soon after the foundation of the GAA in 1884, Bulfin held the first game in Argentina.