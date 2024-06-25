Jason Keelan: Perhaps the first of many to go but Dolan deserves the plaudits

Yet another unwavering servant with the surname Dolan has departed the Westmeath senior football scene following the curtain coming down on Campaign ’24 against Derry. And while there was some noise abound regarding the names who may be exiting the fray, it still doesn’t make it easier when one with such longevity, dedication, and impact as James Dolan decides the time has come.

Last weekend I went to a wedding in The K Club for two friends of mine who both play for St Brigid’s in Dublin. It’s only now I think back, James Dolan and Garrycastle beating the Castleknock side in Tullamore in the 2011 Leinster final – to which I attended with said Brigid’s newlyweds – is one of my abiding memories of the Dolans as a family.