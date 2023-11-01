Jason Keelan: Trying to rule a province and then a nation

It is always an interesting time of year in the club season when the constant hard-slog of training, gym sessions over drinking sessions, and soggy weather are reviewed as the term ends for most.

But for those who have been crowned a champion in their respective code the campaign continues into Leinster and, for some perhaps, beyond.

It’s a tricky one though. The new split season in the GAA calendar allows for the grassroots club to take centre stage and spread the fixtures out (for the men’s games anyway…).