Jason Keelan: Why Westmeath lose – not that easy to explain

I’ll start from the outset by saying that it’s a terrible shame that both our men’s footballers and hurlers are done and dusted for the 2024 inter-county season. It’s hard to watch an Adam Screeney-less Offaly giving Cork a decent rattle even after a week of celebrations. What ‘reward’ that game was will always be questionable while it exists.

When Dublin win the All-Ireland football championship you don’t expect them to play the GAA World Games champions after it. Anyway, that’s for another debate. Neutral Newry did not deliver and what was a hard night’s viewing ended in defeat. As I’ve said before, I do love statistics in sport.