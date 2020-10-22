Jordan Dempsey hoping for a 2020 Silverstone win

Jordan Dempsey is to defend his 2019 title in little over a week’s time, and has told Westmeath Topic : “It’s just great to have local businesses giving me this chance, after a really tough year.”

Not only is Jordan defending the Walter Hayes decider he triumphed in last year, but this coming weekend, he will be seeking a win against last year’s winner of the Formula Ford Festival at Brands-Hatch in 2019, Jonathan Browne.

Well placed to challenge for the title there last year, Jordan was driven out of contention in the semi-final due to a collision.