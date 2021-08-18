Just the ticket! Big-hearted GAA footballer makes dream come true for young fan

It all started with an 11-year-old Mullingar boy – a big Mayo (and Westmeath) football fan – whose dream was seeing Mayo footballers getting the better of Dublin.

Alfie Rock really wanted to bring his granddad along to see Mayo in action and hopefully, winning the game last Sunday in Croke Park, and he set about trying to make it happen.

After trying for hours online to get a ticket, and entering every competition that came up offering tickets, Alfie felt he’d have to gave up the fight and admit defeat.