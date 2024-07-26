Keane recalls Westmeath’s fantastic Leinster success of 2004

By Paul O’Donovan

If John Keane went into his front lawn and gave one of his trademark long kicks of a football it would probably land below in the Rosemount GAA pitch. It is probably no surprise then that football-mad John has become one of Rosemount’s best ever GAA players…and he has the medals to prove it. Amongst all his medals and trophies including two All-Star awards, two RTE Man of the Match awards and National League medals, one medal stands out – the Leinster Senior Football Championship medal John won with Westmeath in 2004.

It is twenty years this week since Westmeath won their one and only Leinster senior football title. It is hard to believe. Time has flown by. “Well I certainly feel 20 years older,” said John with his characteristic beaming smile, as he sat down to recall that famous win, all those year ago.