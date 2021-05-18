Keeping it in the family: Scully’s XL has been serving the community for over thirty years

Scully’s XL store has been serving the town of Daingen for over thirty years now and they just keep on growing and giving to the town. While speaking with Topic recently, Enda Scully, the gentleman who keeps this successful family business going, was happy to share some insights into their success.

1. When was the business established and were any previous generations involved?

The business was set up as a small supermarket in 1990 by Enda’s parents, his late father Owen and his Mother Chrissie. They took care of the business until Saint Patrick’s Day on 17 March 2006, when Enda’s father sadly passed away. With the help of his sister, Enda helped out in the business before officially taking it over in 2008.

2. Did the family live in Daingen for many years / where did they come from?

Enda’s parent’s came from Stradbally in Co. Laois before moving to set up shop in Daingen in 1970.

3. Who are the family members working in the business now?

Enda and his wife Mary and son, Owen Óg work in the business now, along with 24 members of staff in total, some part time and some full time. Enda’s mother Chrissie lives upstairs on the business premises and she also keeps an eye on the shop from time to time, helping out when necessary.

4. What does the business do?

The business is a fully established supermarket and post office, having trebled in size in it’s new location, from when it was first opened in 1990. Scully’s XL in Daingen is considered a one stop shop as not only do they stock regular grocery items, they have an on-site bakery and butcher counter – both offering fresh products daily. By popular demand, Scully’s have an extensive deli section offering hot and cold meals and foods daily; they have an off-license, an Insomnia coffee counter, an ice-cream counter as well as stocking solid fuel and gas products. Their biggest product is the fantastic service they offer!

5. How has the business changed over the years?

The business has changed location in December 2019, having moved from a smaller premises down the road to where Scullys XL is now. Enda tells us that people’s tastes have changed over the years, with more people looking for ready made / convenience / fast foods and they as a business have evolved according to customer’s requirements.

6. Plans for the future?

Scully’s XL in Daingen has been constantly growing and Enda and family have other exciting plans in the pipeline that will likely come to fruition in 2022. Watch this space!

7. Any memorable moments through the years?

Having come through several major renovation projects, including a location move, Enda tells us these would be the most memorable and proud moments for him to date.

8. In what way do you think you family business adds something special to the town of Daingen? Enda speaks passionately about local family businesses and points out how important they are in any town. “We try our best to support local in the same way that the local community support us” Enda tells us.

“Family businesses employ local people and offer a unique level of service and quality products that bigger companies cannot compete with as they are only interested in core profits. Here in Scully’s XL, we care about people more than profits and we do our best to give back where we can, actively sponsoring local events and sports clubs and the like,” Enda summarises.

9. Pros and Cons of working with family in a business?

Having the support of the family running the business “is great” Enda tells us.

10. The last word:

Enda points out that while they as a family have worked hard to come to where they are today, they could not have achieved the success without their dedicated staff and loyal customers. “Without our great staff and the constant support of our patrons, our growth would not have been possible,” Enda concludes.

We wish Enda and his family well with their future plans and encourage al our readers to pop along to Scully’s XL at No. 1, Canal View, Townparks in Daingen this week to experience the great service and products for yourself. They are open from 07am to 9pm most days and can be contacted on (057) 935 3812.