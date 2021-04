It’s always refreshing to come across a prodigy and our bet in “Westmeath Topic” is that it’s just a matter of a few years before you’ll be seeing more of young secondary school student, Shane King on your screens, big or small.

Shane, a second year student in Mercy Secondary School, Kilbeggan is entering the Young Reporters for the Environment 2021 national competition which is organised and promoted by An Taisce.