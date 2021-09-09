Lakepoint Retail Park welcomes a new business – Énergie Fitness

Lakepoint Retail Park has a new tenant and the management and staff of Lakepoint Retail Park would like to give a big warm welcome to Rory O’Shaughnessy, his business partner Harry McCreery and the dedicated team in Énergie Fitness Mullingar.

This is Rory’s 4th Énergie club to launch since 2016 and his first outside of Dublin, following his return from overseas in Australia where he has previous experience in franchising. Lakepoint Retail Park team want to ensure Rory gets maximum exposure and are confident that the convenient location, the excellent parking facilities and the high footfall of shoppers will contribute to an immediate uptake of fitness classes offered by Énergie.

Lakepoint Retail Park

Lakepoint Retail Park is the perfect home for any business. Located on the outskirts of Mullingar on the Delvin road, adjacent to Lakepoint Residential Housing Estate and across the road from St. Loman’s GAA club, on a 120 acre site, the park is perfectly positioned within a few metres of the N4 and N52 motorways. The retail park has been in operation for almost 20 years. It is currently operating at full capacity and over the years, the retail park has been hugely beneficial for Mullingar town in terms of top names in retail as well as being a great employer in the area. The huge car-parking space available means that you are never more than a few metres from your mode of transport. Your entire shopping and parking experience is all at ground level, which is also a bonus for shoppers of all ages.

Lakepoint Retail Park Occupants

Lakepoint Retail Park is currently home to Woodies DIY Home & Garden, DID Electrical, Home Savers, Énergie Fitness Gym, Harry Corry Soft Furnishings and Interiors, Elvery Intersport, Maxi Zoo Pet Supplies, Brentwood Coffee Shop and IMC 6 screen cinema. FBD Insurance is also on site at Lakepoint Retail Park.

The core opening hours of the retail park are from 09.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday, with late opening on Thursday and Friday until 9pm. Lakepoint’s anchor store, Woodies DIY Home & Garden is open on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Énergie Fitness Mullingar

Énergie opened last month in Mullingar and Rory and his team are very happy with the response to date. The prestige associated with both Énergie and Lakepoint Retail Park increases the profiles of, and benefits all occupants of the park. With this latest tie-up, it’s safe to say that Lakepoint Retail Park has something to offer everyone and they are very excited to welcome Énergie. Indeed, Énergie are also very excited to be here. Rory tells us:

“We are delighted to finally open our doors in Mullingar, and we are excited to help the local community reach their fitness goals and to stay healthy and active. It has been a difficult year and half with all the lockdowns and a huge challenge to open post Covid, not to mention so many Brexit challenges to overcome. However we are overwhelmed with the response and how welcoming everyone has been, we couldn’t ask for more. It has also been great to create new job opportunities for the town of Mullingar and I couldn’t be happier with the team we have on board.”

Énergie Fitness is a low cost top of the range facility that offers great value for only €29.99 a month.

Check out the website (www.energiefitness.com/mullingar) for more details or better still, take a trip over to Lakepoint Retail Park some of these days and check out Énergie Fitness for yourself.