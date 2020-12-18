The perfect lakeside retreat on 3 acres

Lake Road, Collinstown, Mullingar, N91 Y281

For Sale

Asking Price €330,000

Perfect in every way, this beautiful four-bedroom lake view residence, nestling on the shores of the renowned blue flag Lough Lene, beside Collinstown village would make an ideal family home or country residence/office for those who no longer wish to commute. The property is excellently furnished and ready for immediate occupation for the discerning purchaser. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate what this home has to offer.

Lough Lene, famed for its fishing and water sports, provides the calming backdrop to this beautiful property. All necessary amenities including a crèche, primary school, local shop, new playground and church are walking distance, as is the designated school bus stop from the village for post primary education to Mullingar. The area has a one gigabyte eircom broadband connection and a Sky TV connection.

Approximately three acres of land accompanies this beautifully extended c.2005/6 home. Spanning approximately 1,610 sq. ft, the property, which has recently been fitted with a new roof, has an open plan design with light filled accommodation. There are vaulted ceilings in the living areas. The accommodation, which carries a C3 BER rating, comprises of light filled open plan fitted kitchen/dining room with hardwood floors having rear aspect with undisputed views of Lough Lene, a cozy living area with solid fuel stove and hardwood floor. Four bedrooms, two with ensuite, main family bathroom and utility.

The exterior of the property is walled in to the front with a selection of outbuildings including a two bay hay-barn with water and power supply, which is subject to current planning application for additional living and farm office accommodation. Concrete yard and gated entrance.

Accommodation

Detailed aspects of accommodation include an entrance hall with hardwood flooring and a window with front aspect. The kitchen / dining room is open plan with dual aspects, Hardwood flooring, solid fuel stove in living area, school house radiators, access to attic, Satellite TV connection, two steps to the dining area. The kitchen/dining room has 11ft vaulted ceilings, windows and patio doors to the rear with undisputed views of Lough Lene, fitted country style kitchen units with matching kitchen island, feature Rangemaster Classic 110 gas 5 ring cooker and Rangemaster extractor fan.

Each of the four bedrooms have hardwood / solid timber flooring and are fitted with radiators. Three large double bedrooms and one single bedroom provides ample space for family rooms or can be converted into a home office space. One of the rooms has the added attraction of a vaulted ceiling.

Two of the bedrooms have an en-suite, that contains a WC, wash hand basin, tiled shower cubicle, tiled flooring, radiator, fan and window. The regular family bathroom contains a WC, wash hand basin, shower cubicle, free standing bath, fan and radiator.

Hardwood flooring throughout the hallways give way to a tiled utility room, that is plumbed for a washing machine and has cupboards, a sink and a window to the rear.

Outbuildings

Two very spacious sheds, each with power connections and water supply provide added space if required, although this space is subject to current planning application for additional living and farm office accommodation, as is the hay-barn, which has a concrete base and also has a power and water supply. Maps and drawings for the property are available on request.

Included in The Sale / Special Features

As there are so many practical items included in the sale, the buyer could move in right away.

Fitted country style kitchen units, dining table and 10 chairs, Blomberg fridge freezer, Siemens dishwasher, Blomberg washing machine, dryer, Rangemaster Classic 110 gas 5 ring cooker, Rangemaster extractor fan, double door solid fuel stove, two poly tunnels, Free range pig housing with water supply, wall mounted chicken house and optional purchase on Ottoman Corner Sofa are just some of the bargains included in the sale.

Other special features to take into account are: Hemp attic insulation/ High pressure water system with high pressure water tank/Hardwood double glazed windows/ Hardwood internal doors/ School house radiators/ Calor gas heating system/ Viessmann gas boiler/ Solid fuel stove in living area/Well fenced/Outside lights/Concrete yard/ Block built wall with double gates to front/Subject to current planning application for living and office accommodation in the hay-barn/Previously registered with Bord Failte/ideal for Air B&B.

Travel Distances

Living in this idyllic spot, you are approximately 0.5km from Collinstown village, a short drive to Fore Abbey which is a major tourist attraction, approximately 20mins drive to Mullingar (for train and bus commuter services available), Delvin 10mins, Castlepollard 5mins and just 65 mins to Dublin Airport via M3, Kells M3 – 30 mins, Navan 30mins and M50 via M4 – 55 minutes as well as being on the Bus Eireann 111 Dublin via Athboy route.

NEGOTIATOR

Jennifer Walsh

Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt The Square, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath

T: 086 394 6428 / 044 966 1000

E: jwalsh@sfdd.ie

VIEWING

Strictly by appointment with Sherry FitzGerald Davitt and Davitt. Please telephone our Mullingar branch Monday to Friday between 09.30 and 17.30.