Largest career expo in the Midlands takes places this Satuday 

The Midlands Career Expo takes place on Saturday, 23 September, from 9.30am to 4.30pm in the Mullingar Park Hotel on the Dublin Road.

Whether you’re a college leaver, an early school leaver, a job-seeker or someone who would like a change in career, a visit to this career expo is something you’ll benefit greatly from.

Career Expo’s are a playground for all things job related. You have a multitude of businesses, all located in one building, with the opportunity for you to have direct, one to one contact with successful companies and organisations who are seeking the best talent available.

This year’s edition is set to surpass the previous one, as the capacity for attendees and companies has doubled!

This expo, organised by the Mullingar Chamber of Commerce, sees top name exhibitors attending, including Midland Jobs, ORS, LWETB, Writech, Allpro Recruitment, Ardonagh, Decotek, Home Instead, Noel Group, FBD, Pharmaforce, Energoinvest Reach Active Ltd, HSE, Mergon, Longford International College, Ecolab, Midlands Credit Union, RBK, FDC Group, James Dean Coaching, Stomp Media, Stephens Cooke &Co., Midland Steel, Buckley’s SuperValu, Nua Healthcare, SteriPack, Maynooth University, and Annebrook Hotel House with many more in the process of signing up.

If you ever wanted to approach any of these companies for a job, now is your chance to do so — head to the Park Hotel in Mullingar and approach them directly.

SPEAKERS

Dr Norah Patten and Bressie will join a lineup of high-profile guest speakers at the Midlands Career Expo on 23 September.

An Irish aeronautical engineer and award-winning STEM advocate, Norah Patten will give a keynote speech at the expo. Dr Patten’s ground-breaking achievements as an aeronautical engineer and contributions to space exploration have made her a role model for aspiring scientists and engineers.

The author and STEM advocate promotes the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics to young learners.

A highly-respected mental health advocate, public speaker, musician and author, Bressie will share his inspirational journey in his talk, ‘Finding Peace in the Chaos of the Modern World’. He will explore resilience, mental health and personal growth in his talk aimed at inspiring attendees to be the best version of themselves.

“We are delighted to have such prominent speakers, Norah Patten and Bressie at this year’s Midlands Career Expo,” said Allyson English, President Mullingar Chamber.

“Norah is a real inspiration for young people — especially young women — thinking about a career in Science, Technology, Engineering or Manufacturing. She will definitely inspire and motivate.”

English also welcomed the inclusion of Bressie on the lineup:

“Wellbeing is and should be part of people’s everyday lives. Bressie’s passion for mental health awareness and his ability to connect with audiences make him a truly inspirational figure. We believe his presence will have a profound impact on our attendees as they navigate their career paths.”

An esteemed lineup of speakers has been announced for the event which also includes talks from, Fiona O’Neill, founder, Care Free Me and Tom Grennan, assistant manager, LWETB Athlone Training Centre.

Fiona O’Neill founded Care Free Me with the aim of helping people to feel well every day.

She is a multi-talented professional with experience in nursing, nutrition, yoga, mindfulness and business. Tom Grennan is Assistant Manager at LWETB Athlone Training Centre and has responsibility for Apprenticeships.

TALKS

There will also be talks on professional services which will explore opportunities for people within the legal and financial sectors.

Attendees will get the chance to explore career options in the midlands with various industries and hundreds of job opportunities featured at the expo. Exclusive one-on-one sessions with experts will also be available to provide personalised advice on networking, CV improvement, and interview preparation. The expo aims to host over 2,500 attendees who will benefit from networking and career advancement opportunities.

The event is free to attend but in order to manage attendance, you are advised to register on the website midlandscareerexpo.ie. Don’t miss out — register today for this amazing opportunity to explore your future, right on your doorstep!

The Midlands — Offering the Best of Both Worlds

MidlandJobs.ie acknowledges the hard work and dedication of the Mullingar Chamber and Careers Expo Committee in arranging such a landmark event for the region.

This event is a testament to the attractiveness of the Midlands as a place to come and live and work, especially the key towns and satellites of Mullingar, Tullamore, Portlaoise, Longford and Athlone. Great strides have been taken over the past ten years to develop the Midlands as a genuine alternative to the city regions and even more so in recent years with better road and rail connectivity as well as remote working opportunities.

The region offers a growing number of world class companies offering well paid employment away from the expense and hassle of the city. Sustainability in how we live has become a massive theme in recent years and working locally offers an opportunity to avail of a better live/work balance and spend more time doing the things you want.

MidlandJobs.ie (and also this jobs Expo) are all about simplifying the job-search for the local jobseeker. Your ideal job could be right here in your local town, possibly the last place you might have expected to find it — check on www.midlandjobs.ie for more.