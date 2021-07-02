‘Let’s preserve history of the barracks’ – Mullingar Cultural Quarter group

By Admin
Jason McKevitt (left) and Declan Murray see the potential for the area. Main image: Screengrab/LDA.ie

Museums, education, arts, creativity, community and a retirement village for military veterans are just some of the suggestions being put forward by a Group of Mullingar people who will release their proposal in its totality in the coming weeks.

The document includes a proposal for an “overall Cultural Quarter” with a spokesperson for the group saying they feel the people of Mullingar should have a voice when it comes to the future of the historic site.

“We appreciate the opportunity the Land Development Agency (LDA) have put forward for the people of Mullingar to be able to have their say and we really would encourage everyone in the town to get behind the is project.

