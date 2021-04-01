Lilliput named as Adventure Centre of the Year!

By Claire Corrigan

It is one of the best loved and most well run adventure centres in the country so it was was not too surprising that Franky Wright’s Lilliput Adventure Centre has been named as Adventure Centre of the Year by the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards, who recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.

“We were nominated by customers and a big factor was the remarkable feedback that Lilliput received on social media for our events, such as Celtic Warrior, Lilliput Legend Adventure Race, RHYTHM 5 km, our summer camps and all our other events.” Franky explained when we spoke to him this week with the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards organisers admitting they have never quite seen