Live in comfort, style and space along the Royal Canal

20 Carra Vale

Five bedrooms,

four bathrooms, Semi-detached

Asking price €319,950

Situated a short walk from the lovely Royal Canal, this bright and spacious five bedroom, four bathroom, semi-detached house is presented to the open market in show-house condition. Located in a prime location in South West Mullingar, this property has many notable features throughout, including a two storey extension to the rear, a south-west facing rear garden, a new kitchen fitted in 2019 and a bathroom upgraded in 2021.

The accommodation consists of a tiled entrance hall that leads to the living room with semi solid timber floors and cast-iron open fireplace. Opposite the living room is a family room with laminate floor and solid fuel stove.

The kitchen, which was fitted only a few years ago, is impressively laid out with ample storage, floor tiling kitchen island, quartz counter tops and open plan with the dining area. Off the kitchen is a large, perfectly laid out utility room with tiled floors, storage units and quartz countertops. The guest WC completes the ground floor accommodation.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing area that gives access to the five bedrooms, three with built in wardrobes and two with en-suite bathrooms. The main family bathroom comes with a tiled floor, a WC, a wash-hand basin and a large shower cubicle with rainwater shower head.

Cara Vale is a small housing development located just off the Athlone Road and one mile from the town centre of Mullingar and all its amenities making it a prime family estate.

Local schools, medical centres, shopping centres, bus stops, train, sports centres are located only a few minutes drive away.

Included in the sale are the blinds, light fittings, fixtures and fittings as well as integrated appliances.

Special features to keep in mind when considering this property are the exceptional decor throughout, the oil fired central heating, low maintenance paved rear garden, cobblelock driveway, upgraded internal doors, two storey extension added, new wardrobes fitted in main bedroom, solid pine doors upstairs, new window fitted in kitchen/ dining area, all new light fittings, new stira attic door fitted recently, stylish red brick finish, proximity to local schools – national and secondary, close to all local amenities and to all major road networks.

This C2 energy rated property is for sale by joint agents Egan Auctioneers, Mount Street, Mullingar. Viewing for this highly recommended, stylish property today.

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt on 044 934 000.