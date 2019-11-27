Local families are left without water for two weeks

Today, people can fly to most places in the world, access the internet instantly and drive electric powered cars, but less fortunate Irish people in rural parts can still be left without running water and forced to look after small children without anything in their taps for weeks.

That is what two families who live at Sallymount, Castlepollard, have had to put up with for the past two weeks. And they’ve been forced to go to relatives’ homes to wash and also buy bottled water for boiling, as Topic discovered.