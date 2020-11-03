Local man involved in “horrifying” attack receives 6-year sentence

A 21-year-old Ballynacargy man, from Carrig Mór housing estate, who was aged 17 when he was involved in what was described as a”horrendous” arson and stabbing attack on a man in his mid 20s at Coolcor, Rhode, Co. Offaly on 7 September, 2015, was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last week.

David Keena was aged 17 when he went with the old co-accused, Shaun Groome, with an address at Ballinderry, Mullingar, to the home of Ciaran Murphy (29) at Coolcor, Rhode. The victim was stabbed 16 times and set on fire, after having petrol poured on him and left to die in his burning house.

He was left so badly burned he no longer has ears, suffers bleeding from some wounds on his body, has lost his hair also and wears beanie hats 24/7 to protect himself from public stares” and from his own reflection. His home was completely destroyed by fire and in the victim impact statement Mr. Murphy said he will never be able now to afford his own home or car, because he is unemployable.