Local music star (7) says singing with Wolfe Tones would be “a dream come true”

Mullingar social media star Johnny Joyce (7) has said singing with The Wolfe Tones would be a “dream come true”. Johnny has been hitting all the right notes since he was a toddler, according to father Christy, but it was a bet that catapulted him into the limelight. “He always loved singing but all this started at Christmas,” Christy told Topic.

“A friend of ours, Darren Keogh Tyres, made a bet Johnny wouldn’t be able to sing The Tumbling Paddies song ‘The Way I Am’ within a week. He lost that bet and Johnny kept on singing.”