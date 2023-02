The online abuse of politicians is said to be turning “young and talented people” off the job, according to four local representatives, who regularly experience intimidation, threats and online abuse.

While accepting that there will always be criticism, they say that the abuse politicians face in modern times is unprecedented and has been accelerated by social media.

The Cathaoirleach of Westmeath County Council, Aengus O’Rourke, is the son of former Tánaiste Mary O’Rourke.