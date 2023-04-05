Saturday, April 8, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Local TD says Government’s decision to end evictions ban is ‘lunacy’

By Robert Kindregan
The plight of Tom Browne who will lose his rented home in Delvin in a few months, has been brought to the national agenda. Photo: Screengrab / RTÉ

The appalling situation facing thousands of re­nters could have been prevented if the Government had delayed ending the ban on evictions, according to a local TD.

“It’s absolute lunacy what is happening now, there hasn’t been anything like this before,” Deputy Sorca Clarke, Sinn Féin’s Spokesperson on Education told Topic.

“Anyone who is a renter at this moment in time is at risk of receiving a notice to quit, and face homelessness,” she said.

Her comments followed national coverage of an elderly couple in Delvin – Tom and Maria Browne – who have nowhere to go and little hope of finding anywhere when their current home rental ends in a few months.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Death announced of Margaret Hogan (née Woods)
Next article
Practical living with a garden of dreams

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers