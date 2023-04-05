Local TD says Government’s decision to end evictions ban is ‘lunacy’

The appalling situation facing thousands of re­nters could have been prevented if the Government had delayed ending the ban on evictions, according to a local TD.

“It’s absolute lunacy what is happening now, there hasn’t been anything like this before,” Deputy Sorca Clarke, Sinn Féin’s Spokesperson on Education told Topic.

“Anyone who is a renter at this moment in time is at risk of receiving a notice to quit, and face homelessness,” she said.

Her comments followed national coverage of an elderly couple in Delvin – Tom and Maria Browne – who have nowhere to go and little hope of finding anywhere when their current home rental ends in a few months.