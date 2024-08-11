London calling actor Bláthnaid!

This month, Fore actor Bláthnaid Daly is set to star in her first theatre performance outside of Ireland. From 15-17 August she will tread the boards of the Southwark Playhouse, Elephant and Castle as Dead Bess in the musical Catastrophe Bay. Catastrophe Bay is set in a fictional coastal town in UK and is written by Barne and Buchan whose show Two Strangers (Carry a Cake across New York) is currently running on the West End.

The Loreto College, Mullingar past pupil landed the part through the National Youth Music Theatre having first spotted an ad on Instagram.