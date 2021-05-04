Lucy’s friendly face will be missed from Rochfort’s Superstore after 46 years

Last Friday was a special and emotional day for Lucy Harris, who has been working in Rochfort’s Superstore, Mullingar for over four decades and is now retiring from her post.

Customers will miss her infectious smile and gregarious personality from behind the counter at the busy Mullingar store.

Tommy Nally, owner, remembers well when Lucy began working at his popular Dominick Street shop.

“Her husband, John came in and asked me if I would give her a job. I said, ‘I’m only after being down in the Labour Exchange, with Noel O’Connor; I’m after getting two girls; where were you until now?’ So, he went off through the door and I stopped him and I said, ‘John, I’ll give her a bit of part-time’ and that’s how it started; nearly 46 years ago, and she’s here ever since,” he recalled.