Luxury living with the opportunity to expand in Mullingar

5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Detached

Ardbrenna, Killare, Ballinea, Mullingar, N91 NFN2

Asking Price €569,950

Located on almost five acres of prime land, this five-bedroom detached property provides luxury family living, giving the opportunity to expand and add, with a foundation already laid for further extension and a foundation laid for a large garage.

The property is consciously ecologically designed and fitted throughout, maximising space, light and style. The spacious accommodation consists of a tiled entrance hall leading straight to the open plan stylishly fitted kitchen with an island workspace and pantry in the dining area and living area. The hallway also leads to the large living room that has an inset wood pellet stove, a study/home office, guest WC and utility room with control panels for the heating and solar system.

The first floor (which is a concrete floor), consists of a spacious landing giving access to four bedrooms, two of which are Jack and Jill en-suite and the master comes with a walk in wardrobe and impressive four piece suite en-suite.

The main family bathroom is a four piece suite with feature subway tiling.

The second floor consists of a large open room that could be used for a living area or a fifth bedroom, with a store room that could be used as an optional bathroom with pipework fitted. A second storage room with the heat recovery system completes the accommodation.

With features including double and triple glazed windows, and heat recovery system in place, this airtight home also features a solar panel system for water heating, keeping costs down.

The property is situated in a prime location just a stone throw from Mullingar town centre and all its amenities. Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, integrated appliances and fixtures and fittings.

IMPORTANT FEATURES

There are many important features to take into account when considering this jewel in the countryside; this is an insulated, air-tight house with a heat recovery unit, the north side of the house has triple glazed windows, the south side of the house has double glazed windows and the attic windows are double glazed. Almost every room has underfloor heating with zoned heating spaces throughout the house. There is secure fencing around the site with a roadway into the garage. The garage has power and a water supply as well as having outdoor hot/cold water taps. The property has a private well and septic tank as well as a solar panel for hot water. The house is fully alarmed with alarm sensors throughout home and around the property. There is ample parking around the house and a tarmac drive leading from the security gates at the large entrance pillars at the front. The property is just 14km drive to Mullingar, 20km drive to Athlone and around a 65km drive to Dublin. Ballymore village is just a five minute drive away meaning you are near local schools, shop and amenities.

