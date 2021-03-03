Major funding boost for Mullingar Hospital

On what has been a difficult week for rural Ireland, news that the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar is to benefit from a €6.5m development is a positive vote oF confidence in the town.

It was confirmed on Tuesday of this week that the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar has been approved for €4.75m under the Government’s Capital Programme, making for a total investment of €6.5m in the hospital.

The funding will be used to expand the current building and is a significant investment in Mullingar’s main hospital, following many frustrating years in which people were concerned about the future of the facility.

A spokesperson said they are delighted to announce that €6.5m has been approved to construct and fit out a brand new out-patients area. The new building will be directly adjacent to the main building at Mullingar’s Regional Hospital, on the hospital campus.